LACONIA — Applications are being sought for the 21st annual Leadership Lakes Region program, which will begin Oct. 4. The organization's board is currently reviewing applications submitted from various individuals representing the banking industry, healthcare, the legal profession, the hospitality/resort industry and several non-profit organizations. “This year’s class is really shaping up nicely,” said Program Coordinator Jennifer McLean. “We look to have a great mix of professionals from throughout the Lakes Region involved as the Class of 2019.”
Last year's Class of 2018 brought the Leadership Lakes Region Alumni roster to 360 graduates since the program began in 1997. Willow Furey, a recent alumna who now serves on the program's board, said, "Participating in the program was a life-changing experience. It gave me the opportunity to meet people who work outside my industry, hospitality, while learning about opportunities for growth in subject areas I value in life. I’m honored now to serve on the board and can’t wait to see what the Class of 2019 will do.”
Applications are still being accepted. Anyone interested is urged to visit www.leadershiplakesregion.org or call 603-524-6791.
