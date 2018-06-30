MEREDITH — Organizers of the upcoming first annual New Hampshire Children’s Business Fair are seeking child entrepreneurs to attend a launch event on July 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center. The event will feature a panel of successful local business owners who will share their stories and be available for question and answer. Children will develop their business plans and learn the basics of profit and loss, marketing, financial planning and pricing strategies.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Mary Truell at 603-630-2664 so that sufficient pizza can be ordered.
The New Hampshire Children's Business Fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Opechee Park in Laconia. Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded at the Fair in each of the age groups for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea,” and “Most Impressive Presentation.” This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, email actonacademynh@gmail.com or visit www.ChildrensBusinessFairNH.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.