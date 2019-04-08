MEREDITH — Disney Institute is bringing its professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement, to Meredith, on Monday, Sept. 23. Sponsored by the Lakes Region Chamber, this one-day event will help area professionals explore how to adapt training strategies that ensure employees are confident in their roles by creating a plan that drives employee engagement. The Disney Institute training day uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.
Early Bird Registration is $399 before June 30, and includes all course materials as well as continental breakfast and lunch. After June 30, the price increases to $424. For more information or to register, visit LakesRegionChamber.org, or call 603-524-5531.
To learn more about Disney Institute, visit www.disneyinstitute.com.
