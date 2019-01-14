TILTON — Lakes Region Airport Shuttle recently received recognition as a winner of the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards.
WeddingWire, Inc. annually celebrates the top wedding professionals on their website across more than 20 service categories, from venues and caterers to florists and photographers. These vendors exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with consumers.
Lakes Region Airport Shuttle received this award based on their outstanding experience working with newlyweds. WeddingWire features more than three million reviews, and these notable vendors all received prompt, reliable, and quality feedback.
"We are celebrating our 11th annual Couples’ Choice Awards, where we honor our vendors who help make millions of couples’ big day one to remember," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "Not only are these hardworking and distinguished wedding professionals, such as Lakes Region Airport Shuttle, a fundamental part of the wedding planning process for engaged couples, but they help make WeddingWire a trusted source for wedding planning. We congratulate everyone on this well-deserved achievement."
Lakes Region Airport Shuttle is honored to be one of the top wedding businesses in Tilton on WeddingWire.com.
For more information about Lakes Region Airport Shuttle, visit them on WeddingWire.
To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards, visit www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.
