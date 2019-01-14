GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub & Eatery will host Ladies of the Lake at their weekly networking event, Patrick’s 'Connect,' on Thursday, Jan. 17, from 5-7 p.m.
Wind dow and “wine down” by the lake with Ladies of the Lake, a New Hampshire nonprofit group for women in the Lakes Region, based on fun, friendships and community service. In addition to focusing volunteer efforts on Pub Mania and the Lakes Region Children's Auction, Make a Wish New Hampshire, The Boys and Girls Club, Adopt-a-Spot Laconia, and helping area schools, Ladies of the Lake also plans fun, group events like canvas painting, Red Sox games, plays, craft nights, cake decorating and other activities. Topped with fun, the overall goal of Ladies of the Lake is to make the community a better place to live.
Currently, Ladies of Lake can be found on Facebook, but 2019 will bring expansion of the group's social networking, utilizing other platforms to reach more ladies who may want to join. Get connected Thursday, Jan. 17, and enter to win a “wine down” basket with wine, gift cards and other wine-related and comfort items, and stay for live music with Andre Balaza.
Patrick’s 'Connect' features local businesses and organizations. The evening includes complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m., followed by live music.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect .
To learn more about Ladies of the Lake, visit facebook.com/groups/856804527768460.
