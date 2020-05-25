Joel Lloyd, left, store manager at the Hannaford supermarket in Gilford, Laconia High School ninth-grader Ella Tryon, and assistant store manager Troy Cone hold some of the 101 half gallons of milk to be delivered to the Salvation Army on Friday. The milk was purchased with money Ella raised by sewing and selling facemasks, and the store matched her contribution. (Courtesy photo/Trish Tryon)