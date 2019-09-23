LACONIA — As a young, divorced mother, Sandra Guertin tried several occupations to provide for her three young children, before turning to cleaning houses. In 1998, she had a handful of local clients. Today, Guertin employs 15 cleaners.
“Initially it was just me. By then my kids were in school and I scheduled jobs during mothers hours as much as possible,” said Guertin. “Then one day a woman with a large home on Governor’s Island called me about cleaning her home and, without a second thought, I agreed to take her on as a client,” she added. She quickly realized she had taken on more than she could handle alone, and hired her sister-in-law and mother to help.
As the business grew she added more employees, and in 1999 Guertin registered her business, L&R Cleaning Unlimited, with the state. The garage of her former Belmont home served as the command center of the business. An office was created in the basement, and her mother transitioned to bookkeeper. “It was a humble beginning,” she shared.
In 2010, Guertin bought a two-story Victorian house at 203 Union Ave. and moved L&R Cleaning into the first floor, while renting out the upstairs apartment. Last year she renovated the large attached barn and moved the business there, returning the whole house to apartments.
Sandra’s mother, Marjorie, is now 83 and still works with the company, celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Today she manages laundry needs. “She was always my biggest supporter. I couldn’t have done it without her,” said Guertin. “When the kids were small, she helped with childcare, and then came to work for me when I was again in a pinch. Anything I needed, she’s been willing to do and I completely appreciate it.”
