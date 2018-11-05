PLYMOUTH — Kim McLaughlin was recently invited to join the Plymouth State University Business Advisory Board. McLaughlin is a senior accountant at the certified public accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA.
A 2015 alumna of PSU, McLaughlin graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in accounting and a minor in professional communication.
"I’ve always enjoyed traveling back to Plymouth whether it be for student recruitment activities or educational events," said McLaughlin. "Helping the students fully engage in the college experience is so important. I enjoy offering my assistance to ensure students are prepared for their careers after graduation, just like I was."
The business advisory board works to share information about industry topics and challenges in an effort to support the learning experience at PSU. For example, the board recently discussed participating in cluster projects and open labs for students, faculty members and partners. Plymouth State is one of the first colleges in the country to start to move away from the traditional college learning experience into an integrated clusters learning model.
As a senior accountant and licensed CPA, McLaughlin has been an integral member of the Leone, McDonnell & Roberts team since July 2015. She works in the Dover office, primarily focused on audit work, but she also is involved in tax planning and preparation. McLaughlin is a member of the New Hampshire Society of CPA’s Young Professional Committee, and serves as a mentor for their Mentorship Program.
"Having Kim serve as a liaison for the accounting degree candidates of PSU will benefit both the degree candidates as well as New Hampshire CPA firms," said Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA Partner Paula DePLanche, CPA. "Each year our employees visit various New Hampshire colleges seeking qualified candidates for summer and tax season intern positions as well as staff accountants for our five New Hampshire offices. Students who are work-ready give themselves the competitive edge necessary to compete in their quest for work experience. We fully support Kim’s desire to accept the position and are excited to learn more about it."
