Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted of Kim Lesnewski to mortgage loan originator, NMLS #2281255. Based out of the Laconia branch office, she will assist customers throughout the Lakes Region with the application process for mortgages, construction loans, and equity loans.
“We are excited to welcome Kim to the mortgage lending team,” said Charlie Dowd, vice president, residential mortgage sales. “The exceptional service she has provided MVSB customers for many years coupled with her extensive background in banking make her a great addition. She is truly passionate about helping our community members find the right home financing solutions to meet their needs and goals.”
Lesnewski joined MVSB in 2008 and has worked in the Alton, Wolfeboro, Gilford and Laconia branches as she has grown her career with the bank. Prior to transitioning to mortgages, she most recently served as branch services manager in the Laconia branch office.
A 2009 graduate of the Connecticut School of Finance and Management, Lesnewski has completed several programs from the Center of Financial Training, including operations, general banking, banking and finance, and advanced financial services. She is a 2018 graduate of the Leadership Lakes Region program.
Lesnewski is a current board president of Lakes Region Search & Rescue and she also serves on the organization’s training committee. When not in the office or volunteering her time, she spends time with her family and hikes – two joys which led her to tackle all of the state’s 4,000 footers with her young granddaughter.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, visit a local branch call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
