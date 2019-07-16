LACONIA — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group Inc., recognized Kevin Shaw in the Laconia office for surpassing $20 million in closed sales volume in 2019 through June 30.
“Kevin had an amazing first half involving 46 transaction sides with a total closed sales volume at $20,007,600,” said Roche. “For the first half of 2019 Kevin is ranked 8th in the entire state of New Hampshire out of 4,581 real estate sales associates practicing real estate according to the New England Real Estate Network, Inc.”
Shaw has been practicing real estate with Roche Realty Group Inc. for 19 years, and was born and raised in the Lakes Region. In addition to sales, Shaw oversees yearly and weekly rentals for area homeowners.
