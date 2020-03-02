LACONIA — Dr. Alan Kennell and the team at Kennell Orthodontics recently selected the winner of the 2019 Refer-a-Friend contest, Coen M. of Franconia.
To show appreciation for referrals, the office's refer-a-friend campaign focuses on new patient treatment plans from qualified referrals. Rewards include American Express cash cards and an entry into the grand prize drawing. Coen had multiple entries, and won the grand prize of a Six Flags New England Family Fun Package, including tickets, parking and meals.
“We are honored to have such loyal patients who continue to refer to us and share their positive experiences here at Kennell Orthodontics with others,” said Dr. Kennell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.