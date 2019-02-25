MANCHESTER — The Way Home has appointed Kaitlynn Morency as its housing advocate.
Morency earned her bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Services from Plymouth State College last spring.
“What first drew me in towards The Way Home was their mission to end homelessness in our state,” she said. “They work tirelessly to help those in need, and I am extremely honored to be a part of this agency.”
The agency also appointed Elizabeth Green as finance manager and Courtney Binette to its board of directors.
“We’re thrilled to announce these additions,” said Executive Director Mary Sliney. “Elizabeth and Kaitlynn will play vital roles at our agency, and Courtney will be a valuable contributor to our volunteer board.”
Green joins The Way Home from The Upper Room in Derry, where she served as finance administrator. She replaces Anne Rawson, who is retiring from The Way Home after more than a decade of service.
Binette is a senior deposit operations specialist at St. Mary’s Bank.
