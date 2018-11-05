NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts — K. Mark Primeau joined the board of Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank on Oct. 22.
Primeau was previously president and chief executive officer of Bank of New Hampshire, from March 2008 until his retirement in 2017. Primeau also worked at Eastern Bank and Eastern Insurance Group, LLC, as well as holding management positions at Fleet Bank and at BayBank. He was Volunteer of the Year in 2015 at Granite United Way, and named Community Banker of the Year in 2016 by the New Hampshire Banker’s Association. Primeau also served as president and chair of the New Hampshire Boy Scouts, chair of the Granite United Way, and chair of the New Hampshire Bankers Association. He presently serves as a trustee of LRGHealthcare and chairs the finance and audit committees.
According to Lloyd L. Hamm Jr., president and CEO of the Newburyport Bank, the addition of Primeau is an important one. "First and foremost, I just want to say how incredibly fortunate we are to have someone of Mark’s caliber join our Board. He’s a special talent, a special person, someone who brings an invaluable level of experience in community banking. And someone who’s going to make our Board of Directors an even better mentor and partner in the Bank’s mission to serve."
