LACONIA — Heather Joubert, previously the aquatics and fitness coordinator at Taylor Community, has been promoted to wellness director.
With the organization since December 2018, Joubert has proven herself to be a leader.
“Heather is an innovative and creative thinker and I am excited to see the full range of active and engaging programming she will implement at Taylor,” said Michael Flaherty, Taylor Community president and chief executive officer.
The southern New Hampshire native worked in physical therapy for 17 years prior to coming to Taylor, spending much of that time working with seniors.
Friend and former wellness director Tammy Levesque recruited Joubert for the aquatics position. “I have found my dream job,” said Joubert with a big smile. “It’s a wonderful feeling to wake up excited every day about coming to work. I joke that I get to spend the day with my buddies, who are so inspiring to me.”
She likes that the residents are active participants in the selection of fitness classes offered. “We listen to what they’re interested in and if they want to try something new, we’re on it,” she said. Currently offered are boxing, mat yoga, Tai Chi, hiking group, aqua circuit and gentle arthritis aquacize in the therapy pool. The arthritis class is so popular she’s added a second one. There is also a fitness center with a variety of workout equipment.
Joubert lives in Gilford with her family, and enjoyed the Lakes Region during the summer while visiting her grandparents.
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
