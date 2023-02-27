Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted James “Jim” Carrigan to regional vice president. In this role, Jim will oversee the bank’s Portsmouth, Rochester, Alton, Gilford and Laconia branch offices and will work closely with the branch teams to build on existing relationships and develop new opportunities.
“Jim truly exemplifies the community and customer focus that MVSB prioritizes in its mission. As the Bank has expanded in the Seacoast, he has built and grown exceptional teams to maintain the highest level of service for customers, while staying keenly in tune to the most pressing needs in the community,” said Stacy Trites, senior VP, retail banking officer. “We are very proud to expand his leadership with this promotion.”
“MVSB is committed to caring for its employees and customers, and to supporting its communities by championing local businesses and aiding nonprofit organizations,” said Carrigan. “Sharing this commitment with the communities we serve has been critical to our success, and I’m very proud to have the opportunity to help further those efforts.”
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
