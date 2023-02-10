Jessica Beane

GILFORD — Bank of New Hampshire promoted Jessica Beane to Vice President – Gilford Lakeshore Banking office manager. In her role, Jessica is responsible for management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management, new business development, community engagement and daily operations of the office.

Jessica joined Bank of New Hampshire in 1998 as a bank services representative. Her 24 years of experience in the banking industry have given her a broad knowledge of retail banking, business banking and customer service. In 2010, Jessica was promoted to assistant banking officer in Laconia, a position she held until she was promoted to assistant VP – Gilford Lakeshore Banking office manager in 2019.

