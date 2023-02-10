GILFORD — Bank of New Hampshire promoted Jessica Beane to Vice President – Gilford Lakeshore Banking office manager. In her role, Jessica is responsible for management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management, new business development, community engagement and daily operations of the office.
Jessica joined Bank of New Hampshire in 1998 as a bank services representative. Her 24 years of experience in the banking industry have given her a broad knowledge of retail banking, business banking and customer service. In 2010, Jessica was promoted to assistant banking officer in Laconia, a position she held until she was promoted to assistant VP – Gilford Lakeshore Banking office manager in 2019.
“Jessica has more than two decades of proven experience meeting the needs of our Lakes Region customers, combined with a strong commitment to supporting the communities we serve,” said Michael Seymour, chief retail banking & marketing officer for Bank of New Hampshire. “Jessica’s promotion is a recognition of the hard work she has consistently delivered since her first day at Bank of New Hampshire.”
Jessica can be reached in the Gilford Lakeshore office at 1441 Lakeshore Road, via phone at 603-527-3380 or by e-mail at beane@banknh.com.
