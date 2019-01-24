FRANKLIN — Workers may receive a larger tax refund this year because of the Earned Income Tax Credit. To be eligible, workers must file a tax return to claim it.
Friday, Jan. 25 marks the 13th annual Awareness Day, a nationwide effort to increase awareness about the credit and free tax preparation sites. This year, the IRS is providing information on other refundable tax credits for which workers may be eligible, including the American Opportunity Tax Credit, the Child Tax Credit and the Additional Child Tax Credit.
In 2018, 70,000 EITC claims were filed in New Hampshire, with an average tax return of $1,986, representing a total of just over $139 million in refunds.
For those who worked last year and had an income of less than $54,884, check eligibility for the tax credit. It can provide up to a $6,431 refund when filing a return and claiming qualifying children. Workers without qualifying children could be eligible for a smaller credit of up to $519. On average, EITC adds $2,400 to a tax refund, according to the IRS.
Per the IRS, approximately one-third of the EITC population changes each year. The IRS estimates that 4 out of 5 workers claim the EITC they earned, leaving billions of dollars on the table each year. Franklin Savings Bank wants to help spread the word to those who are eligible to file a tax return, even if they don’t owe any tax, to claim the EITC.
The EITC varies by income, family size and filing status. To be eligible, workers must have earned income or certain disability income. This means workers must have earned income from working for someone, or if self-employed, their own business.
Volunteers are trained by the IRS, and ask the necessary questions to find out if workers qualify for EITC as well as other refundable tax credits. Volunteers at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites prepare and electronically file tax returns at no cost to the workers.
There are three VITA sites located in Franklin and Laconia. In Franklin, the site is based at the TRIP Center/Bessie Rowell Community Center at 12 Rowell Drive. The Laconia sites are located at the Laconia Senior Center at 17 Church St., and the Community Action Program at 121 Belmont Road.
To schedule an appointment, call 2-1-1, or visit www.nhtaxhelp.org. To prepare a tax return at home, visit www.myfreetaxes.com.
Learn more about Franklin Savings Bank by calling 800.372.4445, visiting www.fsbnh.bank, or following the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
