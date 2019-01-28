MOULTONBOROUGH — Jamie Glidden has joined the Bank of New Hampshire Moultonborough Office as assistant vice president, banking office manager.
Glidden has more than 10 years of experience in banking and customer service. In her capacity as office manager, she will be responsible for the overall management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management and new business development. Glidden looks forward to getting involved with nonprofit organizations in the greater Moultonborough area.
To reach Glidden in the Moultonborough office at 960 Whittier Highway, call 603-527-3373, or email glidden@banknh.com.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912, or visit www.BankNH.com.
