LACONIA — Irwin Automotive Group will host a model introductory night on June 26 from 5-6 p.m. for the 2020 Toyota Corolla.
Enjoy food, beverages and prizes while learning more about the new model.
The 2020 Toyota Corolla sedan has a new look and, depending on driving conditions, offers an EPA-estimated fuel rating of 31 miles per gallon city and 38 miles per gallon highway.
See the newest member of the Toyota family on June 26t from 5-6 p.m. RSVP to Chris Irwin at Chris.irwin@irwinzone.com.
