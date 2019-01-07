LACONIA — Irwin Toyota will host a model intro night featuring the 2019 Toyota RAV4. This event will be held at 59 Bisson Ave. on Jan. 9, from 5-6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
A crossover, the 2019 Toyota RAV4 has 19-inch wheels, and a color palette including two-tone options.
To RSVP, email Chris Irwin at Chris.irwin@Irwinzone.com.
