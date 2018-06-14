LACONIA — The Irwin Toyota dealership at 59 Bisson Ave in Laconia will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dealership staff will be on hand to help community members understand the importance of blood donations.
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. is in need of blood. Donating blood is a way to help save up to three lives and get involved in the community. Because of generous donations of time and money from the American people, all Red Cross emergency services are provided free to those whose lives are affected by disaster.
