LACONIA — Irwin Ford is bringing Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR School program to the Belmont community, to raise for Belmont High School. For every person who test-drives a new Ford vehicle at Belmont High School, located at 225 Seavey Road, on Friday, Nov. 10th, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to Belmont High School, up to $6,000.
"We know funding for school programs is hard to come by, and we want to do our part to help make sure these programs remain available. In past events it has been great seeing families having fun and enjoying the vehicles, all while raising money for the students," said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group. "Any way Irwin Ford can help the students, we will. We all look forward to doing this event again."
For more information, contact Chris Irwin by emailing chris.irwin@irwinzone.com.
