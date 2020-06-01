LACONIA — As people adjust to social distancing, the use of ride-sharing services, public transportation, and carpooling can present an added risk, or may not be available. This makes owning a vehicle more essential than ever. Securing a car loan can be a challenge, due to difficult yet common situations like unemployment, bad credit, bankruptcy, or even as a first-time buyer. NH Car Credit is celebrating its 7th anniversary, and doubling their efforts to help credit-challenged car buyers get the vehicles they need.
Part of the Irwin Automotive Group, at NH Car Credit, bad credit doesn't disqualify shoppers from buying a car, or into a loan with terms that break the monthly budget.
The Irwin Automotive Group has been serving New Hampshire for three generations, and developed NH Car Credit to become the state's premier source for auto loans, regardless of current financial conditions. “Credit challenges can happen to very good people. By creating NH Car Credit we have been able to help good people get through tough times with reliable, pre-owned vehicles,” said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group.
