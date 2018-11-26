LACONIA — Irwin Marine has added Barletta Pontoon Boats to their lineup.
Bill Irwin said, "We’re very excited to partner with Barletta Boats. We were impressed with their forward thinking, attention to detail and the motivation to produce the best pontoon boat for their customers. We know that our customers will love these pontoons boats. We’re looking forward to working with Barletta now and into the future, to bring their pontoons onto our New Hampshire lakes."
Barletta offers L-Class and E-Class boats, with different price points.
"We are building pontoon boats that will make a difference in the industry, and ultimately, in your family’s experience. My goal is not to be the biggest pontoon boat manufacturer in the industry; my goal is to be the best pontoon boat manufacturer in the industry," said Bill French, president and co-owner of Barletta Boat Company, LLC.
Irwin Marine has chosen Barletta Boat Company to partner with based on the company's attention to detail, quality of their product, and goal of producing the best quality pontoon in the industry.
