LACONIA — Irwin Ford, with the help of the Ford Motor Company, supported Belmont High School through its Drive 4 UR School event this past fall. Over the course of a four-hour period, Belmont High School welcomed the public to the annual Drive 4UR School event. New Ford vehicles were arranged on one side of the school lot, waiting for test drives.
A group of Belmont High School students helped people get registered to test-drive a vehicle of their choice, and have their drive count toward a $20 donation.
With a total of 84 registered test drives, Irwin Ford raised $1,680. Reaching this goal means the dealership, through Ford, will be able to donate this money to Belmont High school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.