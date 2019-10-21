LACONIA — Join the Irwin Automotive Group for a model introduction night Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5-6 p.m. This is an opportunity to experience the new 2020 Ford Escape.
See all that the new Ford Escape has to offer and enjoy food, beverages, and prizes.
The 2020 Escape is a compact, crossover SUV. The redesigned fourth generation model has been improved in all areas and brings new technology. There is also a plug-in hybrid model. Ford engineers designed the new Escape to be more car-like, while making the model lighter, slightly longer, and wider for more cabin space. The Escape is available in five trim level options, including S, SE, SE Sport, SEL, and Titanium.
An eight-inch touchscreen comes standard on all trim levels except the S. The new available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster lets the driver configure the look and function of driving information. New on the 2020 Escape is the available head-up display that creates an image on a screen in front of the driver as they look through the windshield. This feature minimizes the distraction of a driver having to take their eyes off of the road.
With available Intelligent 4WD System and 37.5 cubic feet of total cargo space, the Escape adapts to wherever the road leads.
See the newest member of the Ford family Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5-6 p.m. RSVP to Chris Irwin at Chris.irwin@irwinzone.com.
