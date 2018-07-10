LACONIA — Irwin Ford Lincoln has found a creative way to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club. For every customer who test drives a Lincoln vehicle at Irwin Ford Lincoln on Wednesday, July 11, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln will donate $20 to the Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club in Laconia.
Irwin Auto Group Vice President Chris Irwin said Irwin Ford Lincoln is proud to partner with the Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club. "Irwin Ford Lincoln prides itself on community involvement and supporting charitable and educational programs," he said. "The Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club gives a safe place for at risk youth in our community. The goal is to raise up to $6000 for this worthy cause.”
The Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region provides preschool, after school and summer day camp programs for children aged 3 to 18, with separate spaces and activities for preschool, elementary school, middle school and teen members. Club membership includes access to free snacks and hot dinners, as well as a range of fun and enriching activities until 6:30 p.m. each weekday.
