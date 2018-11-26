LACONIA — Any seasoned resident of New Hampshire knows the importance of snow tires. Drives can feel the difference during a storm or on icy roads. Snow tires are the most important element for a car during winter, giving drivers a good grip on the road.
For every tire purchased in the month of November at any Irwin Automotive Group location, $1 per tire purchased will be donated to Pub Mania, hosted by Patrick’s Pub, as part of their Giving Back Program.
Irwin’s is currently offering a tire rebate of up to $180, a low price tire guarantee, and free lifetime tire rotations with the purchase of 4 tires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.