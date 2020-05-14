LACONIA — Staying safe and healthy is a top priority for every American during this global pandemic, including vehicle. Now through the end of May, the Irwin Automotive Group will perform free tire safety inspections on all makes and models at all three service locations.
National Tire Safety Month emphasizes the steps drivers can take to ensure their tires are in good, working condition. Research reveals that motorists rank tires as the second most important safety feature in their vehicle after brakes, yet only a third of drivers properly check their tire inflation pressure.
Besides safety concerns, improper tire pressure can lead to problems like uneven and accelerated tire wear and structural damage. An under-inflated tire also has the potential to affect performance, including reducing fuel efficiency.
Irwin Automotive Group is also offering up to $180 in rebates with the purchase of four tires, plus free lifetime tire rotations, starting Monday, May 18.
