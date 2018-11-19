LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Saturday, Nov. 24.
The need for new blood donors is in high demand moving into the winter months. The Irwin Automotive Group and the American Red Cross urge eligible donors to give blood. Thousands of patients rely on blood donations, and Irwin is helping by hosting a blood drive. The American Red Cross will be next to the Irwin Hyundai Location at 450 Union Ave. from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24.
Interested donors who cannot attend can schedule an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org or contacting 1-800-REDCROSS. The donation process from start to finish takes about an hour.
Chris Irwin, Vice President of the Irwin Automotive Group, noted, "We are honored to team up with the American Red Cross to help keep local blood banks full. The Irwin Automotive Group Team is looking forward to doing their part of November 24th."
