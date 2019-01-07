LACONIA — Irwin Automotive Group has an abundance of storage space available at Irwin Hyundai, located on 446 Union Ave., and is offering free storage for nonprofits in need of extra space while storage space lasts.
For nonprofits in need of somewhere to store donations, looking to set up a food bank collection point, groups who want somewhere to store equipment for a community sports team, or a space to store Christmas decorations, Irwin has the space.
"As a locally owned company, we've made it our mission to help the community, and we support programs aimed at helping the lives of people in the Lakes Region community and beyond," said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group. "This is our way of encouraging our customers to follow our lead and get involved with the community."
Nonprofits who need storage should contact Chris Irwin at chris.Irwin@Irwinzone.com.
