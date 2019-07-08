LACONIA — A new vehicle can be intimidating to older divers who may not be comfortable with technology. The Irwin Automotive Group customizes the car buying experience with a focus on driver needs and education. Cars today come with many features designed to make life easier, but there is a learning curve. Irwin Automotive Group will help drivers master new vehicle technology.
Irwin Automotive Group also offers AARP Smart Drivers Courses throughout the year designed for drivers age 50 and up. Even the most experienced drivers can benefit from taking the course. Chris Irwin said, "Keeping people at any age safe and informed about their vehicle and the roads they travel is a responsibility we take very seriously at the Irwin Automotive Group."
