LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group invites all customers to their annual customer holiday party. Join the holiday festivities at either the Irwin Toyota Ford Lincoln store located at 59 Bisson Ave., or Irwin Hyundai located at 446 Union Ave., on Wednesday, Dec. 19, for a Holiday Customer Appreciation Party. There will be food, beverages, and door prizes. Irwin will also be giving away free oil changes and state inspections and raffling off a set of snow tires, and entrants must be present to win.
RSVP by emailing chris.iriwn@irwinzone.com, or calling 603-581-2969 for Irwin Toyota Ford Lincoln, or collin.grinnell@irwinzone.com or 603-603-2993 for the Irwin Hyundai Holiday party.
