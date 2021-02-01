LACONIA — Irwin Automotive Group is in the middle of a significant expansion which will nearly double the footprint of its service department.
Chris Irwin, general manager, said the work started around the end of October and is expected to be completed at the end of April. When completed, the expansion will add 10,000 square feet of space.
“It will give us another 16 service bays, we’re super excited about it,” he said. The dealership currently has 18 service bays.
“Basically, there are two reason we’re doing this: employee satisfaction, and customer satisfaction,” Irwin said. “It should help us to get more cars through our shop, more efficiently, and much better for our customers. It will give us flexibility that we don’t have now.”
While the dealership might add a couple of technicians when the new space opens, Irwin said the intention is to better utilize the service staff he currently employs by affording each technician access to more lifts.
“Right now, we have limitations on the number of lifts,” Irwin said. “If we run into problems, we’re stuck. That increases wait times for people. We are eliminating those road blocks.”
He explained that unexpected problems, such as a broken bolt, for example, can stop a repair in its tracks while a replacement part is in transit. With limited lifts, that leaves a technician idle. However, if that technician can move on to another service bay while waiting for the part to arrive, he or she can be more productive, and make more customers happy.
“The idea is not to go out and double our technician count,” Irwin said, rather, “to provide our current technicians better flexibility, and to improve the experience for our customers.”
Irwin said that 2020 was a “good year” for the dealership, though it was a wild ride.
“There were a lot of ups and downs in the car business. In New Hampshire, we were very fortunate to be able to stay open. Looking back, we’ve got a lot of tremendous employees, they’re coming in every day under that uncertainty, especially in late March and early April, they were interacting with the public.”
He said he was impressed with the resilience of both his staff and the community.
“The people and employees that I work with every day, day in and day out, to come in and to keep a good attitude and show up not knowing what was coming, was terrific,” Irwin said.
