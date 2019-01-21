2018 will be an interesting year for filing individual and business income taxes. Congress enacted a major change in our tax code in December 2017 that impacts tax filings through the year 2025.
Some of the changes include:
* The entire Form 1040 structure and layout is different. You will notice many of the same items, however, they will be located on new pages and in smaller sections over a four-page layout
* No more personal exemptions – instead, the standard deduction amounts have been changed to include the previously taken deduction from taxable income. Generally the total deductions will be less on your individual returns in 2018 versus prior years
* Rates of tax assessed against 2018–2025 income will generally be at a lesser rate, making up much or all of the difference in higher taxable incomes
* Child tax credits have been increased from $1,000 per eligible child to $2,000 per eligible child
* Expenses related to employment previously taken as an itemized deduction are no longer deductible
* Tuition expense deduction has been eliminated from the tax code starting in 2018
* Moving expense deductions have been eliminated starting in 2018
* Certain taxpayers will be eligible for the Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction of 20 percent of eligible business income
* Like Kind Exchanges (trade-ins of person property for another item of personal property) are no longer allowed to be offset against the new item purchased. Instead, taxes will be required to be paid in the year of the trade of personal property. The Real Estate Like Kind Exchange rule is unchanged.
* Income from insurance awards previously considered nontaxable will become taxable starting in 2018, for injuries sustained by a taxpayer. In previous tax years these types of payment may have not been taxable
* Starting in 2018 the overall limit on a deduction for all taxes (real estate, withheld state taxes, personal property taxes) is $10,000, on Schedule A/Itemized Deductions
* Again in 2018, capital gains income may not be taxable, at all, for taxpayers with income threshold amounts over the tabled rates. You may wish to research this to see if you are able to convert certain non-capital gains income for this nontaxation benefit built into the tax code.
