LACONIA — The New Hampshire Humane Society recently hired Brooke Pearsall as director of development. Pearsall joins the team with experience in nonprofit management, fundraising and relationship-building within the region.
“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Brooke Pearsall to our team,” said Tony Matos, president of the New Hampshire Humane Society Board of Directors. “We are confident that Brooke’s background and passion for the well-being of animals will align seamlessly with the needs and vision of our organization and look forward to introducing her to our community.”
Pearsall brings two decades of experience in advancement and development to the position. Prior to joining the humane society, she served as director of advancement at Sant Bani School in Sanbornton for 11 years, as director of annual giving at New Hampton School, and she worked for the Lakes Region Conservation Trust in Meredith and League of New Hampshire Craftsmen in Concord earlier in her career. She is passionate about nonprofit management and animal welfare, and looks forward to joining the New Hampshire Hampshire Humane Society’s efforts.
Pearsall earned her bachelor of arts degree in sociology and human relations from Connecticut College and her master of business administration from the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore School of Business and Economics. She lives in Sanbornton with her husband, two children, three adopted dogs and two adopted cats.
To learn more about the New Hampshire Humane Society, visit nhhumane.org.
