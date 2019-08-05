WOLFEBORO — Huggins Hospital’s Jenn Abbott, LPN, practice coordinator at Alton Family Medicine, is the 2019 recipient of the Huggins Hospital Board of Trustees’ Roy B. Carder Service Excellence Award. The award is named in memory of Roy B. Carder, who dedicated his energy, time and talents as a member of Huggins Hospital’s board of trustees, and recognizes an employee who personifies striving for the best every day.
“Jenn is a phenomenal leader and provides excellent customer service and patient care,” wrote Amanda Norton, physician practice director, in a letter nominating Abbott for the award. “Jenn holds herself to very-high standards, and because of that, she motivates the entire staff at Alton Family Medicine to be the best versions of themselves. Jenn is highly committed to this organization, doing whatever it takes.”
Abbott, who will pursue her associate degree to become a registered nurse at New Hampshire Technical Institute starting in the fall, was chosen by the board of trustees because of her leadership qualities. She helps improve workflows at the practice through pre-visit planning, referral processing and prescription refills. On busy days she finds creative ways to make sure every patient is seen, and works closely with other practice coordinators at Huggins Hospital to make sure things go smoothly for the entire organization, beyond Alton Family Medicine.
Abbott is dedicated to helping others. During her five years with Huggins Hospital she has mentored new staff members, providing them with encouragement to grow and succeed. Abbott is the fifth recipient of the award, which started in 2015.
“I am honored the staff feel I deserve the award and that so many nominated me,” Abbott said. “It is a rewarding feeling to know the staff feel the way they do because nursing is my passion and I love taking care of our patients and working to make a difference every day. I am thankful and blessed to work with the team I work with and for Huggins Hospital. The staff is dedicated and we support each other which makes my job, which I love, a truly satisfying one.”
