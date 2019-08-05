Jenn Abbott, LPN, practice coordinator at Alton Family Medicine, left center, is the 2019 recipient of the Roy B. Carder Service Excellence Award at Huggins Hospital. She is pictured with John Daigneault, CPA, chair of the Huggins Hospital board of trustees, left; Jeremy Roberge, CPA, president and chief executive officer of Huggins Hospital, right center; and Kathy Barnard, secretary of the Huggins Hospital board of trustees, right. (Courtesy photo)