WOLFEBORO — In November, Huggins Hospital became the first organization in the state to achieve full recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its diabetes prevention program.
Huggins Hospital is one of only 324 institutions nationwide and 17 in New England to receive the honor. The recognition was the culmination of the work of Diabetes Education Program Coordinator Jessamy Cornell, RDN, LD, CDE, and the clinical nutrition department to meet the requirements of the CDC.
To gain CDC recognition, Huggins had to meet CDC standards and effectively deliver a proven diabetes prevention lifestyle change program. The hospital’s Healthy Living Group focuses on the prevention of type 2 diabetes. A new session began in December and the hospital has plans for another this spring. Since the inception of these programs, participants have seen many benefits including a group weight loss of 6.2 percent, which exceeds the CDC requirement.
“It is my pleasure to congratulate you and Huggins Hospital on earning CDC full recognition for your diabetes prevention program,” wrote Ann Albright, the director of the division of diabetes translation at the CDC, in a letter to Huggins Hospital. “The sustained success of your lifestyle change program makes an invaluable contribution to the prevention of type 2 diabetes, both in your community and nationally.”
Huggins also provides the Live Well with Diabetes program, which teaches about diabetes and how to take steps and set goals toward better health. The diabetes self-management program includes classes about nutrition, medication and how to avoid and manage risks. The program is accredited by the American Association of Diabetes Educators and is covered by most insurances.
The Healthy Living Group is a free, National Diabetes Prevention Program proven to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. It empowers participants to take control of their health by touching upon topics like how to track food, manage stress and burn more calories.
For more information about either program, contact Cornell at 603-569-7549 or DiabetesEd@hugginshospital.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.