MEREDITH — With the inclusion of Hermit Woods Winery in Food & Wine Magazine’s 2017 wine guide as one of America’s top 500 wineries, and the Petite Blue being selected by the editor of Food & Wine Magazine as the Best Craft Beverage in New Hampshire in the 2017 Thanksgiving issue, Hermit Woods was having a hard time keeping up with demand. Additionally, two of Hermit Woods’ most popular wines, Petite Blue and Winnipesaukee Rosé, are now available in the New Hampshire State Liquor stores.
In response to this demand, the owners of Hermit Woods, with the help of a loan from the Belknap County Economic Development Council, began working with Vance Metal Fabricators in New York to design and build two new custom fermenters. It took nine months of careful collaboration, measuring, and reviewing designs before tanks were ready for delivery on Feb. 9. Hermit Woods also added 16 French Oak Barrels to its cellar with a combined 1,000 gallons of additional wine storage.
Bob Manley, co-founder of Hermit Woods, said, “We have been very pleased with how well our wine is being received and honored by Food & Wine Magazine’s recognition. The addition of the two new tanks and 16 new barrels adds over 4,000 gallons of capacity. We hope this new capacity will ensure we no longer run out of our two most popular wines.”
In addition to increased capacity, the custom tanks and new barrels will give winemaker and co-founder Ken Hardcastle far greater control over the fermentation process
“These tanks were designed with my specific fermentation needs for our Petite Blue and Winnipesaukee Rosé,” Hardcastle said, “making it possible to further improve upon these and other wines we produce. The increased cooperage space will allow more of our wines to benefit from the barrel-aging process. Needless to say, I am very excited about the future of Hermit Woods wine with this new and old (French oak barrels) technology that I now have at my disposal.”
Due to the sheer size of the tanks, a catwalk system had to be built to access the top of the tanks. The winery reached out to Matt Gault, owner of Aquagreens in Gilford and a skilled aluminum fabricator, to build the catwalk.
Manley said, “It was amazing. Working from crude drawings and measurements provided by us, Matt did an outstanding job designing and installing our new catwalk. It went up in one piece and fit perfectly.”
Hardcastle recently took delivery of 10,500 pounds of wild Maine low-bush blueberries from Merrill's Wild Blueberries and has begun fermenting the 2018 Petite Blue in one of his new tanks. He began production of Winnipesaukee Rosé in the second tank, with cider from Apple Hill Farm in Concord and organic cranberries from Cape Cod. The wines should be available at the end of 2018 or beginning of 2019.
