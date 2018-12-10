CONCORD — HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Concord will unveil its new name as part of a rebranding initiative, with an open house on Thursday, Jan. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the hospital’s cafeteria, located at 254 Pleasant St. in Concord.
Beginning Jan. 1, HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital will be known as Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Concord. It will continue to provide the same high-quality, post-acute care for patients overcoming a variety of major illnesses and injuries.
During the open house, the hospital will provide technology demonstrations and tours, as well as serving refreshments to guests.
“Our new Encompass Health brand reflects more than the change of our name. It reinforces our commitment to working together to continuously improve the care we provide our patients,” said Chief Executive Officer Diana Lachapelle. “With a focus on clinical collaboration and strengthening relationships, we will continue to play an important role in making a difference in the lives of our patients.”
Birmingham, Alabama-based HealthSouth Corporation launched its new name and brand on Jan. 1, 2018, and will be transitioning its 130 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and 273 home health and hospice locations serving 36 states and Puerto Rico through 2019. All of the company’s post-acute care service locations nationwide will migrate to the Encompass Health name and brand on Jan. 1, 2019.
The hospital asks that attendees make reservations by Jan. 3, and direct all responses to shandra.plourde@healthsouth.com.
