LACONIA — As a thank you to all of their customers and suppliers, all four Harris Family Furniture stores are celebrating the opening of their new store in North Conway. During the month of October, Harris Family Furniture will be thanking their customers that purchase a qualifying living room, dining room or bedroom set with a free doorbell home security system. Customers can also register for a chance to win a Stressless Chair of their choice or a pair of tickets to New England’s favorite football team in Foxboro. No purchase is necessary to win.
To participate, drop into any Harris Family Furniture's four locations, in Chichester, Laconia, Plymouth and their newest location in North Conway.
