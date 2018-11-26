WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina — Hanes will support agencies around the country fighting homelessness for the ninth year through the Hanes National Sock Drive.
This year, Hanes will donate 225,000 pairs of socks to organizations like The Salvation Army and Covenant House, in every state. The brand also announced that the National Sock Drive program will expand beyond the holiday season to a yearlong effort. Visit www.hanes.com/donate to purchase socks and women’s underwear for $1 each, men’s underwear for $1.50, and bras for $6. They will be distributed by The Salvation Army. By visiting www.hanes.com/sockdrive, learn more about homelessness and get information about the organizations participating in the sock drive.
“Most of us take basic apparel for granted, but we know a clean pair of socks can mean a lot to those experiencing homelessness,” said Sidney Falken, chief branding officer, HanesBrands. “Although we can’t solve this chronic issue facing our country, we are committed to bringing a little comfort to those who need it most.”
In New Hampshire, the Hanes National Sock Drive will benefit Plymouth-based
Bridge House Homeless Shelter and Veterans Support.
