BOW — Grappone Toyota has named the recipients of the 2023 Toyota Match Program, an initiative aimed at supporting local nonprofit organizations. Through the program, Grappone Toyota nominated and donated to three organizations: The Dewey School, Big Brothers Big Sisters of NH, and Patriot Resilient Leader Institute. Toyota matched Grappone's contributions, doubling the impact on the community. Grappone Toyota has participated in the Toyota Match Program since 2016. The initiative aligns with Grappone's core values, which revolve around community engagement, fostering personal growth and creating lasting positive change.
Patriot Resilient Leader Institute exemplifies Grappone's dedication to empowering leaders who can make a difference. The organizations acknowledge the challenges veterans face in transitioning to civilian life, including mental health issues, unemployment, and readjustment difficulties. Through Grappone contributions and Toyata's match, Patriot Resilient Leader Institute will receive $5,000 to complement their efforts to provide critical resources, training and support to veterans, enabling them to successfully reintegrate into society and become resilient leaders within their communities. To learn more about Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, visit camp-resilience.org.
The Dewey School has a fundamental belief in the transformative power of education. The Dewey School at Canterbury Shaker Village is a place young students are valued as strong, capable, and resilient human beings. Grappone's contribution, matched by Toyota, provides Dewey School with funding of $10,000 toward helping more children access education in this nature-based program seated upon nearly 700 acres of forest, pasture, gardens and historic buildings. Learn more about The Dewey School at deweyschool.net.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of NH resonates deeply with Grappone's commitment to mentorship and nurturing meaningful relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters of NH matches vulnerable children with caring mentors who can inspire, guide, and empower them, ensuring a brighter future for the youth in the community. With nearly 80% of the current waitlist consisting of young boys, Grappone's donation, matched by Toyota, of $5,000 supports the recruitment of more "bigs" for the program, allowing more children to be matched with life-changing mentorship. To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of NH, visit BBBSNH.org.
For more information on the Toyota Match Program and Grappone's involvement, visit grapponetoyota.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.