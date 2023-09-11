CONCORD — Granite VNA has named Julie Stone as vice president of strategy. She will lead the agency’s community engagement team, comprising business development, community health, communications and philanthropy programs, operations and initiatives, and she will also educate employees, board members and community partners about Granite VNA’s community benefit initiatives, services and programs.
As a member of the agency’s senior management team, Stone will help shape Granite VNA’s strategic initiatives.
Beth Slepian, Granite VNA president and CEO, said, “In addition to her impeccable credentials, Julie has a solid understanding of the ever-evolving health care landscape and the unique challenges faced by home health and hospice care providers. She will add considerable depth to our leadership team.”
Stone brings nearly 20 years of experience in home health care and hospice services and with organizations providing services for older adults and adults with disabilities. Prior to joining Granite VNA, she served as director of strategy, innovation and engagement for Home Health & Hospice Care in Merrimack.
Stone said, “Granite VNA is a nonprofit agency that relies on community support to fulfill its mission; stewards who will help advance our work. As patient and community needs evolve, so does our need for community allies who share our vision for healthy communities. I look forward to working with our team to carry out our mission of service to New Hampshire residents through all stages of life."
Stone holds a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in social work with a concentration in public policy, nonprofit management and health management from the University of New Hampshire. She also serves on several boards of directors and committees, including Hospice Help Foundation, New Hampshire Home Care, Hospice and Palliative Care Alliance and Nashua Public Health Executive Committee.
