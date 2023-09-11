08 HEALTH Julie Stone

Julie Stone brings nearly 20 years of experience in home health care and hospice services and with organizations providing services for older adults and adults with disabilities. (Courtesy photo) 

CONCORD — Granite VNA has named Julie Stone as vice president of strategy. She will lead the agency’s community engagement team, comprising business development, community health, communications and philanthropy programs, operations and initiatives, and she will also educate employees, board members and community partners about Granite VNA’s community benefit initiatives, services and programs.

As a member of the agency’s senior management team, Stone will help shape Granite VNA’s strategic initiatives.

