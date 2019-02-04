MANCHESTER — Granite United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is now open for free tax preparation sites with the help of a $50,000 contribution from Citizens Bank to support the program. A formal check presentation launched the program on Jan. 25, nationally-recognized Earned Income Tax Credit Day.
This free tax preparation program is available to individuals and families with household incomes up to $66,000 annually. Taxes are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers who assist low-to-moderate income residents of the state to access the greatest amount of refunds. Both Granite United Way and Citizens Bank share a common goal of encouraging financial stability and recognize the importance of programs like VITA to families and individuals.
The EITC supports working people with small incomes. According to the IRS, about one in five eligible New Hampshire residents fail to file for the EITC, leaving an estimated $37 million unclaimed.
“One of Granite United Way’s initiatives that delivers the greatest impact is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. This program has helped to lift more than 16,000 New Hampshire residents out of poverty on average over the past three years,” said Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive officer of Granite United Way. “The support from Citizens Bank is critical in providing this free service to thousands each year. We are proud to partner with them in this effort to build financial stability across our community.”
VITA client Cassandra Tate knows first-hand how important the program can be. She had her taxes done at the Laconia location.
“More people need to be aware of this program, and I often encourage everyone to look into it and take advantage of this service,” said Tate. “It was a simple call to 2-1-1 and I scheduled an appointment. I’ve used this program for a few years now and really appreciate the volunteers who help prepare the tax returns.”
VITA sites are in Salem, Manchester, Concord, Laconia, Franklin, Gorham, Littleton, and White River Junction, Vermont and Windsor County, Vermont. Additional sites include the Seacoast area and Peterborough. A ‘virtual’ VITA site is also scheduled to open this year in Plymouth.
Scheduling an appointment is simple. Visit NHTaxHelp.org, or call 2-1-1.
“Our volunteers are the backbone of this program’s success. They dedicate thousands of hours to providing tax preparation,” said Tufts. “They not only provide free tax preparation for VITA clients, they help them access some of the tax credits they may not have been aware of.”
Granite United Way also encourages those filing taxes themselves who have internet access and a household income up to $66,000 to visit www.MyFreeTaxes.com. This provides access to filing software at no cost and a toll-free number to call for tax questions. It is sponsored by United Way Worldwide and H&R Block.
For more information on Granite United Way’s VITA program, contact Cary Gladstone, senior director of asset building strategies at 603-625-6939, ext. 128.
The VITA program is a partnership with United Way, Citizens Bank, the IRS and AARP Foundation Tax Aide.
For more information about Granite United Way, visit www.graniteuw.org.
For more information about Citizens Financial Group, Inc., visit www.citizensbank.com.
