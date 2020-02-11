MANCHESTER — Granite United Way and Citizens Bank are partnering for a free tax preparation program. Granite United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program opened with free tax preparation sites with a contribution of $50,000 from Citizens Bank.
Local VITA sites are in Laconia, Franklin, and a new location at Whole Village Family Resource Center in Plymouth.
"We are excited to be bringing this valuable program to the residents of the Greater Plymouth area,” said Sue Amburg, director of Whole Village Family Resource Center. “During the past few years we’ve been able to host a virtual VITA site here, but this year we have dedicated volunteers who will be doing the tax preparation on site."
The free tax preparation program is available to individuals and families with annual household incomes up to $69,000. Taxes are prepared by Internal Revenue Service-certified volunteers who assist low and moderate income residents access their largest refund.
The Earned Income Credit is a support for working people who earn in a low tax bracket. According to the IRS, one in five eligible New Hampshire residents fail to file for the EITC, leaving an estimated $37 million unclaimed.
“The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program continues to be one of the most effective ways we can help New Hampshire residents become more financially stable. The Earned Income Credit combined with the Child Tax Credit has helped to lift more than 16,000 New Hampshire residents out of poverty, on average, over the past three years,” said Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive officer of Granite United Way.
“Citizens Bank is proud to continue our partnership with the Granite United Way on the VITA Program,” said Joe Carelli, president, Citizens Bank, New Hampshire and Vermont. “By matching our $50,000 commitment with our volunteers on ground serving at VITA sites across the region, we can ensure thousands of Granite State residents can begin their path to financial stability.”
VITA sites statewide are in Salem, Manchester, Concord, Gorham, Littleton, Peterborough, and the Seacoast area, and White River Junction, Vt. and Windsor County, Vt.
To schedule an appointment, visit NHTaxHelp.org or call 2-1-1.
“Our VITA program is supported by volunteers who have undergone IRS training on the latest tax information,” said Cary Gladstone, senior director of asset building strategies for Granite United Way. “They help identify ways that residents can obtain the largest possible refund.”
Granite United Way also encourages self-filers with internet access and a household income up to $69,000 to visit take advantage of MyFreeTaxes.com, which provides access to filing software at no cost, and a toll-free number for tax questions. The service is sponsored by United Way Worldwide and H&R Block.
The VITA program is a partnership with United Way, Citizens Bank, the IRS and AARP Foundation Tax Aide. For more information, contact Cary Gladstone at 603-625-6939, ext. 128.
For more information about Granite United Way, visit graniteuw.org.
More information about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is available by visiting citizensbank.com.
