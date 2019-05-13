MANCHESTER — At the 2019 Excellence in Architecture Design Awards at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, Granite State Glass played a glass and glazing role in each of the top three award-winners for commercial architectural design. The projects included Kingston Hall on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University, the Arts and Community building at St. Paul’s School in Concord and Merrill Place on the campus of Plymouth State University.
“GSG is proud to have played a role in each of these projects," said Tim O’Connor, the vice-president of commercial at Granite State Glass. "Not only is it an honor for the Granite State Glass team, but also for all the trades as well as the general contractors and architects on each of these projects. Each project was architecturally unique not only in appearance but also in form, function and performance.”
The AIANH Excellence in Architecture Awards Program was instituted in 1983. Each entry is judged by an assembled group of professional peers based on overall design excellence, including aesthetics, clarity, creativity, appropriate functionality, sustainability, building performance, and appropriateness with regard to fulfilling the client's program.
