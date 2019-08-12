MEREDITH — Golden View’s assisted living was recently voted Best Assisted Living in the Lakes Region during the Best of the Lakes Region contest, and also received another perfect state inspection from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Golden View’s assisted living has obtained a perfect state inspection each year since 2008.
“We’re proud to announce that our annual inspection met 100% of the standards once again,” said Golden View’s Assisted Living Administrator Heidi Murray. “Once a year, the facility undergoes an unannounced inspection to assure we are following the regulations that govern supported residential care facilities. The evaluation covers all aspects of the facilities operations, and I’m extremely pleased to announce to our staff, the residents and their families that the facility has once more received a deficiency free inspection, as well as the honor of being named best assisted living in the Lakes Region.”
The evaluation includes reviewing the facility’s day-to-day operations, quality of care provided to residents, staff qualifications, and the facility’s record keeping adherence to state mandates. The licensing inspectors reviewed resident charts, checking for accuracy and completeness. The inspector observed staff, and reviewed staff files to verify compliance with licensing requirements including ongoing professional development. A tour and a complete inspection of resident living, dining, and recreation areas was also undertaken.
In addition to a gold win of Best Assisted Living, Golden View also received a silver win for Best Nonprofit in the Lakes Region.
