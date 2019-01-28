MANCHESTER — 'NH Business Review' will celebrate the successes and achievements of six businesswomen during its 2019 Outstanding Women in Business Awards celebration Feb. 13. The recipients, Patricia Carty of Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Joanne Conroy of Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Deborah Merrill-Sands of the University of New Hampshire, Jeanie Sylvester of Runner’s Alley, Margherita Verani of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Verani, and Sherilyn Young of Rath, Young and Pignatelli, P.C., were selected from among a record-breaking 68 nominees. Tickets for the celebration, which will be held at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford, are available by visiting www.nhbr.com/OWB.
The 14th Annual Outstanding Women in Business Awards, presented in association with Eastern Bank, honor women who have not only excelled in the state’s diverse business community, but as overall leaders and role models. Additionally, 'NH Business Review' will present its third Advocate for Women’s Empowerment Award, sponsored by Birch Hill, which recognizes an individual or organization that has made a lasting impact on empowering women and girls in the Granite State. The 2019 AWE recipient is the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.
“These women have worked incredibly hard to establish leadership within their various fields and to make their communities proud,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of 'NH Business Review.' “We’re excited to formally congratulate and honor this year’s extraordinary recipients at our upcoming ceremony.”
All recipients will be honored at the Feb. 13 celebration with an award and video presentation from colleagues, friends and family. Videos will be available to view by visiting www.nhbr.com/OWB following the celebration, and profiles of each recipient will be featured in an upcoming issue of 'NH Business Review.'
The 2019 Outstanding Women in Business Awards are sponsored by Eastern Bank, presenting sponsor; Rath, Young and Pignatelli, and Edify, silver sponsors; Orr & Reno, and Prudential, bronze sponsors; Effen Vodka, Birch Hill, Borislow, Lovering Auto Group, Connection, Tufts Health Freedom Plan, and the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, general sponsors.
