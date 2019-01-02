GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub & Eatery will host Gilford Hills at their weekly networking event, Patrick’s 'Connect,' on Thursday, Jan. 3, from 5-7 p.m.
Gilford Hills can help everyone fulfill their New Year’s resolutions to get in shape. Built in 1973 originally as a tennis club, Gilford Hills has now transitioned into much more. Current owner Adam Angle purchased the club in 2003, and has helped the growth of the club to offer exercise and health opportunity to all. Throughout the years, one thing has remained the same, their commitment to be the Lakes Region's premier tennis and fitness club for all ages.
Whether it's tennis, racquetball or fitness, Gilford Hills offers a variety of membership options to meet everyone’s needs. The club also offers onsite daycare and an overhead lounge area. Sit back, relax and watch tennis or racquetball games with friends while having a drink or some pizza. Gilford Hills is a complete family fitness complex.
Get connected this Thursday and enter to win a 6-month fitness membership.
Patrick’s 'Connect' features local businesses and organizations. The evening includes complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m., followed by live music.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect .
To learn more about Gilford Hills, visit gilfordhills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.